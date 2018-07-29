Defense Minister Response to Deadly Attack: Build 400 Jewish Homes

“Build houses and live in them, plant gardens and eat their fruit.” Jeremiah 25:9 (The Israel Bible™)

On Friday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that in response to the terrorist attack on Thursday night that killed an Israeli, he had ordered plans prepared to build 400 new homes in the victim’s community of Adam.

“The best response to terrorism is increased settlement in Judah and Samaria,” Liberman tweeted. “Therefore I instructed this morning that plans should be advanced to build 400 housing units in the Adam settlement and to approve it with the planning authorities in the next few weeks.”

An existing plan has 1,000 homes already being added to the community, 150 of which are under construction.

On Thursday, Mohammad Tareq Yousef, 17, climbed the security fence and stabbed two Jews, killing Yotam Ovadia, a 31-year-old father to a 2-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby. Asaf Raviv, a neighbor, heard the commotion and went out to the street where he was stabbed an injured lightly before shooting and killing the terrorist.

Adam, also known as Geva Binyamin, is located three miles northeast of Jerusalem and has approximately 5,200 residents. It is believed to be built on the location of the Biblical city of Geva.