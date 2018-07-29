“The cry “Violence!” Shall no more be heard in your land, Nor “Wrack and ruin!” Within your borders. And you shall name your walls “Victory” And your gates “Renown” ISAIAH 60:18 (The Israel Bible™)

In the verse above, the Prophet Yeshayahu (Isaiah) speaks of a peaceful future in which the Land of Israel will be devoid of violence and Yerushalayim will shine its light onto world. Chaim Weizman, the first President of the State of Israel, explained the illumination that Yerushalayim would provide for the world: “Jerusalem holds a unique place in the heart of every Jews. Its restoration symbolizes the redemption of Israel…To us Jerusalem has both a spiritual and a temporal significance. It is the City of God…it is also the capital of David and Solomon…It is the center of our ancient national glory. It was our lodestar in all our wanderings. It embodies all that is noblest in our hopes for the future…Even though our Commonwealth was destroyed, we never gave up Jerusalem…It seems inconceivable that the establishment of a Jewish State should be accompanied by the detachment from it of its spiritual center and historical capital.” These words ring true, especially today, on Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day). Today we celebrate 51 years since the miraculous and prophetic reunification of the Holy City of Jerusalem!