Arab Teen Who Slapped IDF Soldier Released From Jail

Ahed Tamimi, a 17-year-old Arab girl who was convicted after physically assaulting IDF soldiers in December, was released from an Israeli jail on Sunday after serving 8 months.

Last December, the IDF was operating in the village of Nebi Saleh when about 200 Arabs began rioting and attacking the troops with rocks. Two IDF soldiers were stationed in front of the Tamimi’s house from which rioters were throwing stones. Tamimi, along with her mother and her 20-year-old cousin Nour, approached the two soldiers outside the Tamimi home and were filmed slapping, kicking, and shoving the soldiers, who did not retaliate. This altercation was caught on video. The three women were arrested three days later and charged with assault, incitement, and throwing stones. Tamimi was also charged with five other incidents in which she threw stones, and attacked and threatened security forces.



Israel was criticized for its actions in the case and Tamimi became a cause de celebre with films and t-shirts depicting her as a heroine. It should be noted that Tamimi has been videoed several times over the years attacking IDF soldiers, the first time when she was ten years old. and several members of her close family are convicted terrorists.

Ahed and her mother are expected to pay a visit to the grave of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah and then hold a press conference in their village of Nebi Saleh.

Ahed’s father Bassem said to the media on Saturday that after her release from prison “we expect her to lead and we will support her to lead” in the fight against Israel.