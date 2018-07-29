IDF Denies Gaza Drone Strike That Killed Two

“For lo! That day is at hand, burning like an oven. All the arrogant and all the doers of evil shall be straw, and the day that is coming—said the lord of Hosts—shall burn them to ashes and leave of them neither stock nor boughs.” Malachi 3:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The IDF denied Palestinian claims Israel executed a drone strike that killed two terrorists in Gaza overnight Sunday.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and its armed wing, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, released a statement Sunday morning claiming an IDF drone strike targeted a group of men near a cemetery east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. In the statement, the PFLP said the two men who were killed were members of their group and that “they were martyred at dawn in the course of their duty to fight.”

Major Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arabic media division of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, denied the report in a tweet in which he accused Hamas of misleading Gazans about their deaths.

“Many testimonies from the Gaza Strip cast doubt on the credibility of the Hamas Health Ministry’s announcement of the death of the two terrorist operatives at midnight,” Adraee wrote in a post on Twitter in Arabic. “What do you have to hide Hamas? Time and again, Hamas tells you lies and half-truths. Instead of telling the truth and telling you what really happened in the cemetery in Jabalya, they prefer to automatically blame Israel. Let’s challenge the Hamas Health Ministry to find out the real reason for the explosion.”

Riots along Israel’s southern border continued over the weekend. Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed. Shots were fired at IDF troops stationed along the security fence but no injuries were reported. In response, an IDF aircraft targeted an observation post in the northern Gaza Strip