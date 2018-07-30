Prayers for Money Answered in Hebron

Why do you spend money for what is not bread, Your earnings for what does not satisfy? Give heed to Me, And you shall eat choice food And enjoy the richest viands. Isaiah 55:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Last week, worshippers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron had at least one of their prayers answered. Someone hid 40,000 shekels (approximately $11,000) in 200 shekel bills inside books of Tehillim (Psalms).

As it became clear that money was to be found in the books, other people began to frantically search the books and in their rush, several of the holy books were damaged.

After a short investigation, it was discovered that two men who had recently won the Lotto – Israel’s lottery – had visited the site earlier in the day. They spoke with the managers of the site, expressing an interest in helping the poor people who come to the holy site to pray for their needs. After the two millionaires left, it became clear that they had chosen this unconventional manner to distribute charity.

Rabbi Simcha Hochbaum, a resident of Hebron and tour guide, showed up to pray at the Cave of the Patriarchs shortly after the money was found.

“This isn’t a miracle story,” Rabbi Hochbaum told Breaking Israel News. “There are people who do this, who give out remarkable amounts of charity. I didn’t get any of the money but it was really very sweet and the people who got the money were very grateful.”

“Everyone knows that money doesn’t grow on trees but now there are some people who can say that money really does come from prayer,” the rabbi quipped.

The management of the Cave of the Patriarchs announced that they will be purchasing new books to replace those that were damaged.