Scene of Joshua’s Battle Moves into 21st Century

The Ayalon Valley, scene of Joshua’s infamous request for the moon to stand still in its place, is ; now joining the 21st century. The fast train connecting Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, and Tel Aviv is nearing completion; with the first train set to roll in September.

A beautiful view of Israel's new fast train in the Ayalon Valley! 🚅 With the new train it will take only 28 minutes to get from Tel Aviv to #Jerusalem. By Moshe – aerial photography pic.twitter.com/HF2ZsKGAS6 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 30, 2018