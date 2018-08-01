Meet BIN’s New Health & Science Reporter

You shall serve Hashem your God, and He will bless your bread and your water. And I will remove sickness from your midst. Exodus 23:25 (The Israel Bible™)

Breaking Israel News is excited to inaugurate a new Medical Miracles section that will bring together Israel’s innovative medicine, science and spirituality. The section will feature articles by Judy Siegel-Itzkovich.

Siegel-Itzkovich was health and science reporter and editor of The Jerusalem Post for 34 years and previously covered other fields, writing a total of 31,000 articles for the paper – many more than any other journalist in the world. Born in New York, she completed a master’s degree from Columbia University and immediately made aliyah, launching her journalism career. She has received many awards, including an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University, the Hadassah Women’s Organization of America’s Women of Achievement Award and three citations for her battle against smoking.

A special feature of the Medical Miracles section is that readers can write in and ask Siegel-Itzkovich their medical questions and Siegel-Itzkovich will answer them in a weekly column. Send you medical questions to: [email protected].