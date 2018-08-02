Trump Donates $400,000 Salary to Repair Military Cemeteries

Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor. Proverbs 22:9 (The Israel Bible™)

In a much under-reported move, U.S. President Donald Trump has donated his $400,000 salary for the repair of military cemeteries. In a White House spending report sent to Congress it noted that the president’s salary was sent to the Department of the Interior.

White House sent their spending report to Congress. This was in it:

“Instead of taking his salary, Trump donated all $400,000 to the Department of the Interior where it will be used for construction and repair needs at military cemeteries!”

Media gave this no coverage. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 31, 2018

Trump’s gesture follows a similar pattern of donating his salary to worthwhile causes and something he promised on the campaign trail. Under existing federal law, the president is compelled to accept the $400,000 salary. He has previously given to; Funding restoration projects at Antietam battlefield; Combating the opioid epidemic; and improving US infrastructure.

Supporters of the president would point to the fact that in addition to his largesse, he has kept a number of other campaign promises, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.