Trump Donates $400,000 Salary to Repair Military Cemeteries

By Staff Writer

Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor. Proverbs 22:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC. (Credit Hang Dinh/Shutterstock)

In a much under-reported move, U.S. President Donald Trump has donated his $400,000 salary for the repair of military cemeteries. In a White House spending report sent to Congress it noted that the president’s salary was sent to the Department of the Interior.

Trump’s gesture follows a similar pattern of donating his salary to worthwhile causes and something he promised on the campaign trail. Under existing federal law, the president is compelled to accept the $400,000 salary. He has previously given to; Funding restoration projects at Antietam battlefield; Combating the opioid epidemic; and improving US infrastructure.

Supporters of the president would point to the fact that in addition to his largesse, he has kept a number of other campaign promises, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

