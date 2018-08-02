Giving Thanks to US Volunteer Firefighters in Israel

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was in Sderot to publicly thank 10 American firefighters. They volunteered to help their Israeli colleagues battle raging fires started by arson kites and balloons sent from Hamas-controlled Gaza. “They have shown the amazing solidarity between the American people and the Israeli people,” said Friedman.

צפו בסרטון של שגריר ארה״ב בביקור היום בתחנת כיבוי האש בשדרות שם נפגש עם לוחמי האש שעמלים על כיבוי השרפות בגבול רצועת עזה יחד עם 10 לוחמי אש אמריקאים מתנדבים. השגריר הודה ללוחמים הישראלים וללוחמים האמריקאים שהגיעו מכל רחבי ארה"ב. @EVPIsrael @jfederations pic.twitter.com/d9TB3vPEhg — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) August 1, 2018