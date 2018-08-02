End of a Dutch Jewish Community

A Jewish community in the Netherlands was evicted from their synagogue. Did this happen in the 1940’s? No, it was only three days ago. The synagogue was purchased by a church a long time ago as a form of reparation for the Holocaust. It enabled the remnants of a destroyed Dutch community to continue to worship – although they could not afford the upkeep. These Jews were evicted – not by the church that tried to protect them – but by a developer who wanted the land for a restaurant.
The evicton of a small Jewish community out of the Great Synagogue in Deventer (The Netherlands). Video: JTA News.
