King David Comes Alive at David’s Citadel Light Show

The time that he reigned over Israel was forty years. He reigned seven years in Hebron and thirty-three years in Jerusalem. (1 Chronicles 29:27)

Without King David there would be no Jerusalem, so it is fitting that a new sound and light show about him is now being shown at the citadel that bears his name. It celebrates the life and legacy of arguably Israel’s most beloved king.

Over four nights of the week, the ancient walls become a canvas on which to project the improbable story of a humble outcast shepherd to Judaism’s most revered monarch.

Little is known about King David with archaeological evidence scarce. However, Renee Sivan, the concept creator and curator of the museum’s newest feature described it as “getting to know King David through paintings and sculpture of the old masters.” With that lack of artifacts, objects and materials, Sivan paintings and sculptures by Chagall, Matisse, Rembrandt and even Michelangelo to enable viewers to “travel through art to meet the king.”

David is a venerated figure in the Abrahamic religions who cleave to Jerusalem with such fervor. He is considered a prophet in Islam, and in Christianity, Jesus’ lineage, according to the New Testament (although the versions differ slightly) can be traced back to Abraham or Adam through King David. And in Judaism, although he was only Israel’s second king, his legacy of having purchased the threshing floor on which the Temple would be built and timeless music and poetry in the Book of Psalms.

The production and curation team at the Tower of David hope that when visitors from around the world come to Jerusalem, they will make a point of seeing the show. “We want to open this place to people from all over the world,” said Tower of David Museum Director Eilat Lieber. “We feel that this place can connect people from all over the world who love Jerusalem, who want to know more about Jerusalem.”



