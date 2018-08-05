Netflix Cancels Farrakhan Musical Documentary at Last-Minute

“For liberators shall march up on Mount Tzion to wreak judgment on Mount Esau; and dominion shall be Hashem’s.” Obadiah 1:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Netflix has decided against releasing a documentary titled, “My Life’s Journey Through Music,” about the life of Louis Farrakhan, after a tweet by the Nation of Islam leader calling on his followers to watch for the movie on Wednesday, August 1.

Netflix issued a statement saying, “This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan’s tweet read: “My dear viewers and listeners, on August 1 you will be able to view the premiere on Netflix of the minister’s life journey through music. And, if you would like to leave a comment of what you think about that documentary, and its music, you can go to LCTWMusic.com and leave your comment. May God bless you – As-Salaam Alaikum.”

The Nation of Islam leader and dyed-in-the-wool Jew hater began his career in the 1950s as a calypso singer, recording several calypso albums under the name “The Charmer.” In March he released a box set that includes an album titled “Let’s Change the World,” which he recorded with Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills, Common, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Damian Marley and Teena Marie. The box set, retailing for $250, contains 7 CDs, a book with exclusive content, and 1 bonus DVD of behind-the-scenes footage.

Which is why the exposure promised by the Netflix film meant a great deal to the man who’s been known to call Judaism a gutter religion and was behind the clever remark, “Everybody always talk about Hitler exterminating 6 million Jews…but don’t nobody ever asked what did they do to Hitler?”

On Wednesday, the Nation of Islam issued an official statement on the Netflix cancellation, which went: “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan produced a documentary entitled, ‘My Life’s Journey Through Music.’ As late as July 30, 2018, Netflix published that this documentary would be ‘Coming August 1’ on its media platform.

“On July 31, 2018, less than 24 hours before the airing of the documentary, the Nation of Islam became aware through news and online outlets that Netflix decided not to air it due to ‘internal miscommunication.’ The Nation of Islam has not been informed of what was the alleged ‘internal miscommunication.’

“The timing of Netflix’s decision – at the 11th hour – to cancel the airing of the documentary affected millions of potential viewers and raises more questions than answers: In light of this untimely sequence of events, did Netflix bow to outside forces in canceling the airing of the documentary? Did media pressure contribute to this result? What do the opponents of truth not want you to learn about Minister Farrakhan?”

The NOI press release did not consider the possibility that Farrakhan has managed to make so many enemies over the years, that his attempt to whitewash his despicable role in race relations in America, especially his vile comments against Jews, just can’t take.