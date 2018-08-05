2020 Presidential Hopeful Poses With BDS Sign

“For thus said the lord of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: “Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye.” Zechariah 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was seen posing with a sign featured by a pro-BDS Palestinian group.

Booker, a rumored 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, is seen holding a sign that reads “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” a slogan developed by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

According to the watchdog group NGO Monitor, “USCPR is a national coalition of hundreds of groups working to advocate for Palestinian rights and a shift in U.S. policy, and is a leader and mobilizer of anti-Israel BDS campaigns.”

USCPR posted the picture of Booker on its Twitter page on Friday.

“Excited to be here at Netroots Nation talking with progressives like Sen. Cory Booker about our shared commitment to freedom, justice and equality for all people,” the tweet said.

