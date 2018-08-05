Ambassador Thanks US Volunteer Firefighters in Israel

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, visited Sderot’s fire station where he met with firefighters who are working to extinguish the fires on the border along the Gaza Strip, including 10 American firefighters. The American firefighters, who volunteer through the Emergency Volunteers Project (EVP) organization came to Israel from the U.S to help their Israeli counterparts fight fires caused by incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza towards Israel. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simhi also came to thank the firefighters.