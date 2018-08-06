“I had resolved to adopt you as My child, and I gave you a desirable land—the fairest heritage of all the nations” JEREMIAH 3:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) describes the Land of Israel as a ‘desirable land’. The Land of Israel is desired by all nations since Hashem’s (God’s) holy presence is so palpable there. Everyone who senses the holiness of the Land of Israel is drawn towards it. One needs to look no further than the modern media outlets to appreciate the ongoing conflicts and debates over the ownership of the Land of Israel. Despite its small size, Israel is indeed the most desired land and is sought after by the nations of the world.