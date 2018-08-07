“A time for throwing stones and a time for gathering stones, A time for embracing and a time for shunning embraces” ECCLESIASTES 3:5 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Jewish tradition, the phrase “a time for throwing stones” is a reference to the destruction of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) when the holy city’s grand walls were reduced to a heap of rocks. The phrase, “and a time to gather stones” refers to the second stage of exile, when King Yechonya, and those exiled with him carried the stones and the earth of Yerushalayim to Babylonia, in order to build synagogues and study halls from the precious earth and stones of the Holy Land. Just as Hashem (God) allowed Yerushalayim to be ravaged and reduced to stones, He also allows for the stones to be gathered and for Yerushalayim to be build and restored once again.