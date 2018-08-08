“But now, Hashem, You are our Father; We are the clay, and You are the Potter, We are all the work of Your hands” ISAIAH 64:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Yeshayahu (Isaiah) presents the Children of Israel’s confession of impurity and unworthiness of divine assistance to Hashem (God). The prophet then prays to Hashem on behalf of the Children of Israel and begs God to not be angry with them forever. The Children of Israel humbly acknowledge that they are like clay, and that Hashem is their potter. The people hope that God will not forsake the work of His hands. In addition, the Children of Israel hope for a return to their land, the rebuilding of the holy cities and the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) which had been destroyed years earlier. This same appeal has been echoed for generations, and only in our times has begun to be answered.