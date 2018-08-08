5,000 UK Christians Make Stand Against Anti-Semitism

Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause. Isaiah 1:17 (The Israel Bible™)

More than 5,000 Christians have taken a stand against anti-semitism, after signing a declaration of solidarity with the UK’s Jewish community. It boldly states that, “For the safety and security of the Jewish people in Britain and for the future of our country, we will not allow the Jewish community to stand alone.”

The initiative started by Christians United for Israel UK (CUFI). In a press release, the organization said that it “provides Christians with an opportunity to commit to lead by example, calls for tougher action against anti-Semitism and addresses the current crisis within the Labour Party.”

The declaration calls for the recognition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-semitism, which the UK Labour Party, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, has consistently failed to do. In addition, CUFI urged not only the Labour Party but also “church denominations and affiliations to adopt the same definition of anti-Semitism.” The organization has approached the Church of England, Methodist Church, Baptist Church and Evangelical Alliance bodies to fulfill that aim.

CUFI also reiterated its support for the State of Israel, stating that a hatred of the Jewish people and the Jewish state, Israel, was inconsistent with the basis of their Christian faith and in contravention of the wishes of the Bible.

The last week or so, has seen immense political pressure grow on Jeremy Corbyn personally, as well as other members of Labour’s National Executive Committee. Corbyn’s record of anti-Israel activities is lengthy and legendary, yet he has managed to swerve away from criticisms of anti-semitism. That trick became harder to sustain as video footage of him on Iran’s English-language broadcaster, Press TV, where he implied that the State of Israel had no right to exist, surfaced. Other instances include casually referring to a senior Jewish Labour MP as “the Honorable Member [of Parliament] for Tel Aviv.”