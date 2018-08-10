“Nevertheless, I will remember the covenant I made with you in the days of your youth, and I will establish it with you as an everlasting covenant” EZEKIEL 16:60 (The Israel Bible™)

To explain the unfolding tragedy of destruction and exile, Yechezkel (Ezekiel) employs a metaphor, portraying Israel as a baby abandoned in the wilderness. Ignored by most, a kind passerby picks her up, protects her and cares for her. Upon her reaching the age of maturity, he marries her. Nevertheless, despite his dedication and affection, the young woman becomes unfaithful. Such has been the relationship between the people of Israel and Hashem (God). He saved them from slavery, cared for them and protected them in the desert, entered into a covenant with them at Mount Sinai and brought them to their own land. In return, though, they betrayed Him and abandoned Him, favoring other gods over their own. Unlike mortal man, however, God does not change His mind. He promises that He will renew His relationship with them in an “everlasting covenant” and return them to their land.