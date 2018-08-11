Report: Jeremy Corbyn Honored Munich Terrorists

“The scepter of the wicked shall never rest upon the land allotted to the righteous, that the righteous not set their hand to wrongdoing.” (Psalm 125:3)

On Saturday, photos of Jeremy Corbyn, head of Britain’s Labour Party, were published depicting him in 2014 laying a wreath in a Tunisian cemetery on the graves of the Palestinian terrorists who massacred eleven Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

The Daily Mail published the photos, taken during a ceremony honoring the members of Black September. The Daily Mail claims the photos depict Corbyn in front of a plaque honoring Black September founder Salah Khalaf, his key aide Fakhri al-Omari and Hayel Abdel-Hamid, PLO chief of security. Their graves are adjacent to that of Atef Bseiso. The four are believed to have been assassinated by the Mossad for their involvement in the Munich massacre.

Sources close to Corbyn insisted he was at the service to commemorate 47 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on a Tunisian PLO base in 1985.

His participation in the ceremony in the Tunisian cemetery is public knowledge and during last year’s general elections, Corbyn was confronted about it.

“I was in Tunisia at a Palestinian conference and I spoke at that Palestinian conference and I laid a wreath to all those that had died in the air attack that took place on Tunis, on the headquarters of the Palestinian organisations there,” Corbyn told the media. “And I was accompanied by very many other people who were at a conference searching for peace. The only way we achieve peace is by bringing people together and talking to them.”

The Daily Mail reported that the monument to the air strike victims is 15 yards from where Corbyn is pictured. The area in which he is seen in the photo is front of a plaque that lies beside the graves of Black September members. Another photo allegedly shows Corbyn joining in Islamic prayers at the graveside. A source close to Corbyn told The Daily Mail he was “copying the others out of respect.

“Corbyn and the Labour party have been plagued by accusations of anti-Semitism. Recently, a video surfaced showing Corbyn apparently making a direct comparison between the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Nazi occupation of Europe.

EXCLUSIVE – In 2013 @JeremyCorbyn spoke at an event hosted by the Palestinian Return Centre in which he made a direct comparison between Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the Nazi occupation of Europe during WW2. Watch until the end… pic.twitter.com/POMfsX5APq — The Golem (@TheGolem_) August 10, 2018

In the interview with Iranian PressTV, filmed in 2011, Corbyn accused British media of being biased in favor of Israel.

“There’s pressure on the BBC from, probably, [then-BBC director general] Mark Thompson, who seems to me to have an agenda in this respect,” Corbyn said. “There seems to be a great deal of pressure on the BBC from the Israeli government, from the Israeli embassy, and they are very assertive towards all journalists and toward the BBC itself. They challenge every single thing on reporting the whole time.”