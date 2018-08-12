Despite Ceasefire Southern Border Far From Quiet

IDF troops also identified an infiltration attempt into Israel. Suspects infiltrated Israel before returning to the Gaza Strip.

A number of terrorists hurled a grenade at IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip. No IDF troops were injured. In response to the violent riots, IDF tanks struck two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip.

Rioters continued sending aerial incendiary devices into Israel, burning more than 7,000 acres to date. A 13-foot kite landed on power lines, causing a power outage in Kibbutz Sufa and surrounding region on Friday. Earlier in the day, an incendiary device ignited a fire in the Nir Am nature reserve. In response, the IDF targeted a cell responsible for launching incendiary balloons in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.