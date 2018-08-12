Tel Aviv Nationality Law Protest Turns Into Israel Hate-Fest

“They arm themselves with an evil word; when they speak, it is to conceal traps; they think, “Who will see them?” Psalms 64:6 (The Israel Bible™)

During the demonstration against the Nationality Law on Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Im Tirtzu activists recorded Israeli Arabs shouting, “With spirit and blood we’ll redeem you, Palestine,” “Rest in peace, martyr, we continue in your path,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “An Arab Palestine from the sea to the River Jordan.”



Im Tirtzu official Tom Nissani, who documented the slogans, said: “Not a demonstration against the Nationality Law is taking place tonight in Tel Aviv, but a demonstration calling to destroy the State of Israel.”

“Our activists documented the true face of the demonstration, which, under the guise of a rally for equality and against the Nationality Law, it is aimed at countering the very existence of the State of Israel – and it is supported by the New Israel Fund,” Nissani said, adding, “Once again, we’ve exposed the true faces of Joint Arab List MKs, along with the heads of organizations supported by the NIF, who are supporting the demonstration against the State of Israel.”

Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) said in response to the demonstration: “As I said this week in the Knesset: when Ahmad Tibi and Haneen Zoabi oppose the Nationality Law together with these demonstrators, with their Palestinian flags and cries of ‘spirit and blood,’ I understand why they’re doing it. They are opposed with all their might to Zionism and to the fact that Israel is the state of the Jewish people and was established to that end by the United Nations. But Yair Lapid and Tzipi Livni? What are they opposed to?”

Minister Uri Ariel (Habayit Hayehudi) tweeted: “Those who participate in the demonstration tonight with the PLO flags are the same ones who hurt our citizens, kill and injure our soldiers and burn our fields. I suggest that they go to Ramallah and Damascus, the earlier the better.”

אין עדות טובה יותר לנחיצותו של חוק הלאום. אנו נמשיך להניף את דגל ישראל בגאון ולשיר את התקווה בגאווה גדולה 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/thVUDJ4PDh — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 11, 2018

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) issued a response, saying: “It has been proven once again – the struggle waged by the Arab MKs is not against the Nationality Law, but against the existence of the State of Israel. I am sorry that they are once again dragging the Israeli Arab public into an unseemly demonstration of incitement.”