Israeli Sandal Manufacturer Donates 2,000 Pairs to Syrian Refugees

Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him. Proverbs 13:41 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli shoe manufacturer Teva Naot, recently donated 2,000 pairs of its sandals to Syrian refugees. The donation, estimated at approximately 250,000 NIS ($67,000), came despite the recent need to scale back the size of Israel’s Operation Good Neighbor.’

Teva Naot CEO, Michael Iluz said that the decision to make the donation was guided by humanitarian principles, “in the hope that this small step will lead to better neighborly relations in the future.”

The donation was delivered with the help of Gal Lusky, founder of Israel Flying Aid, an Israeli NGO that “delivers lifesaving aid to communities affected by natural disaster and human conflict, transcending differences, prejudices, race, nationality, religion and creed.”

The Syrian regime forces push into Southern Syria, backed by Russian air power has created yet more internal displacement in Syria’s seven-year civil war. As part of Operation Good Neighbor, Israel has treated approximately 4,500 wounded Syrian refugees and delivered more than 60 tons of humanitarian aid – food, blankets and medicine – to Syrians trapped in tented refugee camps.

This latest gesture, follows Israel’s help in guiding Syrian White Helmet civilian volunteer rescuers to relative safety in Jordan, having fled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.