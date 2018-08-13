“Wisdom is as good as a patrimony, and even better, for those who behold the sun” ECCLESIASTES 7:11 (The Israel Bible™)

The Sages teach that the wisdom referred to in this verse is the knowledge of Torah (Bible), and the patrimony refers to the Land of Israel, the eternal inheritance of the Jewish People. Tova chochma im nachala (wisdom is as good as patrimony) literally means “wisdom is good with an inheritance.” This means that the wisdom of the Torah is enhanced by the inheritance that is the Land of Israel. The Sages also teach that “there is no Torah like the Torah of the Land of Israel,” since the very air of the Israel makes a person wise. Israel is the Jews’ natural habitat, and it is therefore the place in which they can flourish and reach their spiritual potential.