As Jews head toward the Days of Awe – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur – we think a lot about spirituality. According to Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), “depression and anxiety is the cry of your soul.” When our souls are hungry they express that lack through anxiety.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson. Rabbi Simon Jacobson discusses non-clinical depression. The Meaningful Life Center. Posted by JLI – The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute on Sunday, August 12, 2018