The month of Elul is one of the most important in the Jewish calendar. The last month of the Jewish year, it is the preamble to the coming High Holy Days – Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. It is a special time of repentance and reflection.

THE MONTH OF ELUL WATCH: Why This Month Is Special To Jews ✡ Posted by Hananya Naftali on Monday, August 13, 2018