Anti-Israel Democrat Wins Minnesota Primary

I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed. Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Minnesota state lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who has labeled Israel as an “apartheid regime” that has “hypnotized the world,” is favored to take a seat in Congress after winning her Democratic primary on Tuesday in a heavily Democratic district in her state.

She will face Republican Jennifer Zielinski in November.

If Omar wins, she would replace another Israel critic, Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for Minnesota state attorney general. Ellison, the Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is known for associating with the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Omar isn’t the only Muslim American critical of Israel running for Congress. In Michigan last week, Rashida Tlaib won her primary and runs unopposed in November. She has called for cutting U.S. assistance to Israel, which she has called “discriminatory”—a move that has been condemned by groups like the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA).

In light of Omar’s victory, the JDCA told JNS on Wednesday it “strongly condemns Ms. Omar’s past statements characterizing Israel as an ‘apartheid state,’ as well as her egregious allegation that Israel is ‘hypnotizing the world’ to ignore its so-called ‘evil doings.’”

“Now that Ms. Omar has emerged as the Democratic candidate, JDCA will not support her candidacy – and certainly will not endorse her – because her views are not aligned with our positions and values,” said the group.