Fixing a Broken 2,000-Year-Old Relationship

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples. Isaiah 56:7 (The Israel Bible™)

A concert held at the base of the Temple Mount in three weeks will inaugurate a “new Biblical holiday:” a universal Rosh Hashanah (New Year) commemorating the creation of the world.

The nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center are hosting the World Creation Concert on September 3, the 23rd of the Hebrew month of Elul. According to Jewish tradition, the world was created on the 25th of Elul. The concert will be held at at the Jerusalem Archaeological Park – Davidson Center and the Hulda gates adjacent to the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem.

“We are not calling on the non-Jews to observe a Jewish holiday,” Rabbi Hillel Weiss explained to Breaking Israel News. “We are creating an entirely new and unique holiday that is relevant to everyone on the planet. There are global threats that bind us all together: ecological and political. It is precisely for these situations that the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob established a House of Prayer for All Nations in Jerusalem.”

“This concert is a way to bring all of the nations together to praise God,” Rabbi Weiss said. “This is an event organized by Orthodox Jews but it does not ‘belong’ to any one religion. We are acting in our prophesied role as a Kingdom of Priests, serving the nations in order to enable them to serve Hashem.”

The organizers of the concert sent out invitations to representatives of every country around the world and several have responded, saying they will attend. In addition to specific nations, the Sanhedrin appointed Pastor David Decker, a self-professed “passionate Evangelical Christian who is a lover of Zion,” to act as the ambassador to the Christian world.

Decker has accepted the commission with enthusiasm though he acknowledges it will not be easy given the difficult history between Judaism and Christianity.

“This concert is an opportunity for Christianity to take a step beyond all that and take a step closer towards fixing what has been broken for 2,000 years,” Decker told Breaking Israel News. “Anyone who believes the prophecies has to acknowledge that Israel is back in the land and it isn’t so they can build high tech companies. God called the House of Israel back to the land to build his House of Glory. Our job as Christians is to help them in this holy mission. Part of this may be to wake the Jews up who aren’t yet aware.”

“The Sanhedrin is inviting us as Christians and all the nations to do that. This is a direct blow to the New Age and Mother Earth movements which are paganism. This is all about the Bible and the God of the Bible.”

“The Christians are supposed to be the support group for the people god chose to bring his Holy Word into the world. If Christianity were, God forbid, to disappear from the earth, the Jews would still have to do what they were assigned to do according to God’s covenant. If, God forbid, the Jewish people were to disappear from the earth, Christianity would be lost. This is why we, as Christians, need to discuss this among ourselves and also with the Jews. There are many Christians who don’t even love Israel. How can this be?”

Decker described the concert as a “new Biblical holiday.” He explained that despite not being explicitly mentioned in the Bible, the concert would hopefully become an annual event in which the Christians and the other nations could actualize their prophetic roles.

“The Sanhedrin knows that Christians have an important role to play in fulfilling Biblical prophecies,” Decker said. “To do that we need to understand our older brothers, the Jews, and to respect them. We need to learn how to work with the Jews the way we were supposed to 2,000 years ago. We will always disagree about some things but certainly there is enough common spiritual ground in our shared Bible.”

Decker believes that the concept is especially relevant to Christians and they should therefore be the first to step forward.

“When our Christian rabbi, Yehoshua, prayed, he wasn’t praying to himself,” Decker said. “He was praying to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The Christians and Jews certainly can agree on praying to this God.”

“This is not an attempt to water down the Christian faith or change it in any way. Our Lord and Savior was an Orthodox Jewish rabbi. He was circumcised eight days after he was born and his parents brought a sacrifice of doves to the Jewish Temple to redeem him as the first born. We may not agree on many things about the Messiah, but when he does come, he will be heading for the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and not for the First Baptist Church of Texas.”

To facilitate the universal aspect of the concert, the organizers have arranged several different manners for people to participate. A limited number of tickets are available to attend in person. Several television stations around the world will broadcast the event live. If this is unavailable, people can obtain a link to the live broadcast for a small fee on the concert’s website.

But the most interesting option is available free of charge. People can sign up to be what the organizers refer to as “Points of Praise.” Individuals and organizations can sign up as representatives of a local group of like-minded friends and families who will gather and watch the live broadcast together online. Their goal is simply to have God be praised by all nations around the world.