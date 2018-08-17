Thousands Ask for Forgiveness at Western Wall

The Hebrew month of Elul, is one in which the entire Jewish people prepare for the coming High Holy Days. In the Sephardic tradition, Jews gather at midnight to recite selichot – prayers for forgiveness. Here, one or two of them show up at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

AMAZING: Thousands of people prayed at the Western Wall this week and asked God for forgiveness.

The month of Elul is a special month in the #Jewish tradition. pic.twitter.com/NSe5bO09QN

— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 16, 2018