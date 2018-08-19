Arab Neutralized After Stabbing Jerusalem Cop at Temple Mount [WATCH]

“Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.” Psalms 122:6 (The Israel Bible™)

An Arab was shot and killed after stabbing a Jerusalem policeman at the entrance to the Temple Mount on Friday.

Ahmad Mahameed, a 31-year-old Arab from Umm al-Fahm, attempted to stab the policeman at 5:30 p.m. on Friday on Sha’ar Hagay Street, near the Damascus Gate. Mahameed was exiting the Temple Mount at the time. He scuffled with the policemen before he was shot and killed.

The Temple Mount compound was shut down for 15 hours after the attack. Dozens of Arabs rioted in protest to the closure. The Temple Mount reopened to Muslims on Saturday morning. Jordan protested the closure.

Ma’an News, a Palestinian news service, denied the attack occurred.

“A Palestinian youth was killed after being shot by Israeli forces under the pretext of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem,” Ma’an wrote. East Jerusalem refers to the section of Jerusalem that was liberated by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War. This includes the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.