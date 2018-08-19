Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram, 19, set a new world record with a score of 20.65 points in the clubs event at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Championship on Saturday in Minsk.
Ashram also won the gold medal in the all-round phase of the competition, in which gymnasts perform routines using a hoop, clubs, ball and ribbon. The Israeli team finished in fifth place overall.
Israel Gymnast Wins Gold, Sets Record
