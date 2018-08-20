“The Kohanim, the Leviim and some of the people, and the singers, gatekeepers, and the temple servants took up residence in their towns and all Yisrael in their towns” EZRA 2:70 (The Israel Bible™)

In this chapter of the Book of Ezra, we learn that many of the Jewish families who returned from exile to the Land of Israel established new communities on the sites of their ruined towns and villages. As one travels across the landscape of the contemporary State of Israel, it is amazing to see this very process recurring. The communities of Beersheva, Kibbutz Dan, Givon and dozens of others were all reconstructed in the very same locations as their original, biblical namesakes. It is indeed wondrous to witness the fulfillment of Yirmiyahu’s (Jeremiah’s) prophecy “…children shall return to their country” (Jeremiah 31:16) and to see “all Yisrael in their towns.”