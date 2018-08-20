All who survive of all those nations that came up against Yerushalayim shall make a pilgrimage year by year to bow low to the King LORD of Hosts and to observe the festival of Sukkot. Zechariah 14:16 (The Israel Bible™)

.וְהָיָה, כָּל-הַנּוֹתָר מִכָּל-הַגּוֹיִם, הַבָּאִים, עַל-יְרוּשָׁלִָם; וְעָלוּ מִדֵּי שָׁנָה בְשָׁנָה, לְהִשְׁתַּחֲו‍ֹת לְמֶלֶךְ יְהוָה צְבָאוֹת, וְלָחֹג, אֶת-חַג הַסֻּכּוֹת

v’-ha-YAH kol ha-no-TAR mi-kol ha-go-YIM ha-ba-EEM al y’-ru-sha-LA-im v’-a-LU mi-DAY sha-NAH v’-sha-NAH l’-hish-ta-kha-VOT l’-ME-lekh a-do-NAI tz’-va-OT v’-la-KHOG et KHAG ha-su-KOT

On Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, Israel prays and offers sacrifices on behalf of the 70 nations of the world. In the end of days, the righteous from among the nations will make a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Today, the Parade of Nations in Yerushalayim on Sukkot fulfills these moving words of Zecharya.