Prophecy Fulfilled, Yechezkel’s Vision of Dry Bones Rising

כֹּ֤ה אָמַר֙ אֲדֹנָ֣י יְהוִ֔ה לָעֲצָמ֖וֹת הָאֵ֑לֶּה הִנֵּ֨ה אֲנִ֜י מֵבִ֥יא בָכֶ֛ם ר֖וּחַ וִחְיִיתֶֽם׃

וְנָתַתִּי֩ עֲלֵיכֶ֨ם גִּדִ֜ים וְֽהַעֲלֵתִ֧י עֲלֵיכֶ֣ם בָּשָׂ֗ר וְקָרַמְתִּ֤י עֲלֵיכֶם֙ ע֔וֹר וְנָתַתִּ֥י בָכֶ֛ם ר֖וּחַ וִחְיִיתֶ֑ם וִידַעְתֶּ֖ם כִּֽי־אֲנִ֥י יְהוָֽה׃

Thus said Hashem to these bones: I will cause breath to enter you and you shall live again. I will lay sinews upon you, and cover you with flesh, and form skin over you. And I will put breath into you, and you shall live again. And you shall know that I am Hashemץ

KOH a-MAR a-do-NAI e-lo-HEEM la-a-tza-MOT ha-AY-leh hi-NAY a-NEE may-VEE va-KHEM RU-akh vi-kh’-yee-TEM: v’-na-ta-TEE a-lay-KHEM gee-DEEM v’-ha-a-lay-TEE a-lay-KHEM ba-SAR v’-ka-ram-TEE a-lay-KHEM OR v’-na-ta-TEE va-KHEM RU-akh vi-kh’-yee-TEM vee-da-TEM kee a-NEE a-do-NAI

There could be no greater metaphor for the restoration of the Jewish people than Yechezkel’s vision of the dry bones rising. Just as Yechezkel’s dry bones rose from the dead, in a stunning fulfillment of prophecy, the Jewish people came back to life in the Land of Israel following the devastation of the Holocaust.