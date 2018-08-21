Canaanites in Gaza

As Michael Oren pointed out this week, three-fourths of the members of the United Nations have recognized a “state of Palestine.” He called on the remaining nations not to fall into that trap.

Yet therein lies Israel’s international problem, and explains why the government won’t move in and utterly wipe out Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The world wouldn’t like it.

Interestingly, Israel is enjoying closer ties with a number of countries, ranging from Gulf States to South America. Argentina just issued a statement pointing the finger at Hamas as the culprit in violence in Gaza. According to the Jerusalem Post:

“BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — In a sign of Buenos Aires’ changing attitude toward Israel, the Argentine Foreign Ministry has issued a statement that seems to put the blame for recent clashes between the Israeli military and Hamas squarely on the Palestinians.

“Referring to the recent escalation in tensions that has seen Hamas fire hundreds of rockets into Israeli territory and the Israelis carry out numerous retaliatory strikes against Hamas outposts and fighters, Friday’s statement expressed its ‘deep concern’ over the violence, which it said was ‘caused by the launch of rockets towards Israel.’

“Relations between Argentina and Israel have warmed significantly since the 2015 election of President Mauricio Macri. He replaced Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, under whose leadership bilateral ties frayed significantly. In 2010 Kirchner recognized Palestine as a ‘free and independent state.’”

Hamas is a demonic, murderous group that is raining-down rockets on Israeli communities. According to a report from the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center:

“As part of the summer camps for children and youth that are held annually, this year Hamas also organized summer camps at facilities and outposts of the Hamas military wing throughout the Gaza Strip. The camps opened on August 6, 2018, and are called Pioneers of the Liberation. The camps are held in two sessions (morning and evening). The instructors are military operatives, members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and the participants are children and youths, some of them in uniform, mainly the older ones.”

This is beyond sick. This kind of child abuse is tolerated by the international community. It is as good an indication as any that mankind is incapable of lifting up humanity. Only God can intervene and stop this evil.

The Netanyahu government, as all previous governments, operates with restraint. Israel could destroy Hamas in a few weeks’ time, but holds back so that diplomatic tensions and pressures don’t become too great.

One day they will. It won’t have any effect of course, but I call on the Israeli government to wholly destroy Hamas. Further from the Amit Center:

“Hamas and other terrorist organizations attach great importance to shaping the consciousness of and providing military training to the children and youth growing in the Gaza Strip, from preschool age to graduation from university. From Hamas’s perspective, this is intended to create a new generation of operatives, which will be integrated into the movement’s political, military and governmental activities and will guarantee its long-term rule over the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas inculcates radical ideology among the new generation: hatred of Israel, the ‘liberation’ of all of Palestine through a military struggle, the values of radical Islam according to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the return of the Palestinian refugees to ‘Ashdod, Yavne, Jaffa, Acre, Lod, Ramla and all the villages in Palestine’ (from a speech by Fathi Hamad, former interior minister of the Hamas de-facto administration, at the opening ceremony of training camps held at high schools, Al-Rai; Filastin Al-‘Aan, January 7, 2014).”

This insanity is, as you notice, dooming future generations. And, though this is a topic for another time, certain evangelical leaders like Bob Roberts Jr. and Ed Stetzer have cozied up to Muslim Brotherhood operatives, which is unconscionable. So the whole of the international community believes the Jews are to blame.

This is setting up a terrible day of reckoning for them, as they doom themselves by treating God’s Chosen People with contempt.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready