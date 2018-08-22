“Our Redeemer—LORD of Hosts is His name— Is the Holy One of Yisrael” ISAIAH 47:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Yeshayahu (Isaiah) portrays Babylon in its humiliation as a female in deep distress, working at a wheel, exposed in the marketplace. Suddenly, Israel (or Yeshayahu himself) exclaims, “Our Redeemer –LORD of hosts is His name, the Holy One of Yisrael.” This highlights the difference between Israel and Babylon. Though punished and exiled, Hashem (God) is always present for the Israelites, offering hope and encouragement that they will be redeemed and returned to their land. Babylon, on the other hand, remains friendless and alone.