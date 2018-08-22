Protecting the Fulfillment of Israel’s Great Miracle

וְהוֹצֵאתִים מִן-הָעַמִּים, וְקִבַּצְתִּים מִן-הָאֲרָצוֹת, וַהֲבִיאוֹתִים, אֶל-אַדְמָתָם; וּרְעִיתִים, אֶל-הָרֵי יִשְׂרָאֵל, בָּאֲפִיקִים, וּבְכֹל מוֹשְׁבֵי הָאָרֶץ

I will take them out from the peoples and gather them from the countries, and I will bring them to their own land, and will pasture them on the mountains of Yisrael, by the watercourses and in all the settled portions of the land.

v’-ho-tzay-TEEM min ha-a-MEEM v’-ki-batz-TEEM min to ha-a-ra-TZOT va-ha-vee-o-TEEM el ad-ma-TAM ur-ee-TEEM el ha-RAY yis-ra-AYL ba-a-fee-KEEM uv-KHOL mo-sh’-VAY ha-A-retz

Yechezkel promises that God will regather the People of Israel from the four corners of the earth and return them to their Land. With the establishment of the State of Israel, and the many waves of immigration that have taken place in recent history, we are beginning to witness the fulfillment of this great miracle.