אֶ֕רֶץ אֲשֶׁר־יְהוָ֥ה אֱלֹהֶ֖יךָ דֹּרֵ֣שׁ אֹתָ֑הּ תָּמִ֗יד עֵינֵ֨י יְהוָ֤ה אֱלֹהֶ֙יךָ֙ בָּ֔הּ מֵֽרֵשִׁית֙ הַשָּׁנָ֔ה וְעַ֖ד אַחֲרִ֥ית שָׁנָֽה

It is a land which Hashem your God looks after, on which Hashem your God always keeps His eye, from year’s beginning to year’s end.

E-retz a-sher a-do-NAI e-lo-HE-kha do-RAYSH o-TAH ta-MEED ay-NAY a-do-NAI e-lo-HE-kha BAH may-ray-SHEET ha-sha-NAH v’-AD a-kha-REET sha-NAH

This is the only time that the Bible tells us how Hashem “spends His time.” From the beginning of the year until the end, the Creator of the universe focuses His “eye” on Israel. As we are instructed to walk in Hashem’s ways, we must likewise keep an eye focused on Eretz Yisrael from year’s beginning to year’s end.