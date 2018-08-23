MDA’s Human Milk Bank Saves Premature Babies

The idea to establish a human milk bank in Israel has long been in development. The pediatric care-givers community has wished such a think existed for years. The Health Ministry requested that Magen David Adom run the project. It is specifically targeted to help save the lives of hundreds of premature babies in Israel every year. It is hoped that it will be open by the end of 2018.

