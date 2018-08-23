“The rage of a king is like the roar of a lion; His favor is like dew upon the grass” PROVERBS 19:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Often, when the Bible mentions a king, it is a metaphor for Hashem (God) Himself. Here, God’s anger is likened to a lion’s roar. A roar is frightening, but serves as a warning to its prey that the lion is present, and clever prey can escape. So too, Hashem’s anger is intended to warn us to correct our ways before it is too late. His blessing, however, is like dew which nurtures the grass. Unlike rain, which is a blessing but can also be destructive, dew serves only to help the grass grow. Similarly, the Lord’s favor serves only to nurture, not to harm us.