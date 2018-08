שַׁאֲלוּ, שְׁלוֹם יְרוּשָׁלִָם; יִשְׁלָיוּ, אֹהֲבָיִךְ

Pray for the shalom of Yerushalayim; May those who love you be at peace.

sha-a-LU sh’-LOM y’-ru-sha-LA-im yish-LA-yu o-ha-VA-yikh

Yerushayim has the word shalom, peace, at its core. King David exhorts each of us to lift up the Holy City in prayer for when Yerushalayim is confronted with conflict, the whole world suffers. But when Yerushalayim is at peace, the entire world enjoys serenity.