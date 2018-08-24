“The captain of Hashem’s host answered Yehoshua, “Remove your sandals from your feet, for the place where you stand is holy.” And Yehoshua did so” JOSHUA 5:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Upon entering the Land of Israel, Yehoshua (Joshua) is told to remove his shoes because the place where he is standing is holy. This is reminiscent of the similar command given to Moshe (Moses) while standing at the burning bush on the mountain of God, Mount Sinai. But there is a critical difference. Unlike Sinai, which attained temporary holiness, the place upon which Yehoshua stood is eternally sacred for it was the ground of the Land of Israel.