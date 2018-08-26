Defending Jews, Defending Hashem’s Land

“On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis.” Esther 4:14 (The Israel Bible™)

כִּ֣י אִם־הַחֲרֵ֣שׁ תַּחֲרִישִׁי֮ בָּעֵ֣ת הַזֹּאת֒ רֶ֣וַח וְהַצָּלָ֞ה יַעֲמ֤וֹד לַיְּהוּדִים֙ מִמָּק֣וֹם אַחֵ֔ר וְאַ֥תְּ וּבֵית־אָבִ֖יךְ תֹּאבֵ֑דוּ וּמִ֣י יוֹדֵ֔עַ אִם־לְעֵ֣ת כָּזֹ֔את הִגַּ֖עַתְּ לַמַּלְכֽוּת

KEE im ha-kha-RAYSH ta-kha-ree-SHEE ba-AYT ha-ZOT RE-vakh v’-ha-tza-LAH ya-a-MOD la-y’-hu-DEEM mi-ma-KOM a-KHAYR v’-AT u-VAYT a-VEEKH to-VAY-du u-MEE yo-DAY-a im l’-AYT ka-ZOT hi-GA-at la-mal-KHUT

Mordechai encourages Esther to intercede on behalf of her people, taking a leading role in the redemption instead of sitting quietly on the sidelines. In every generation there are those who threaten Israel. Ultimately, Hashem will defend His people and His land, but it is up to each of us to decide if we will rise up, as Queen Esther did, on behalf of Israel.