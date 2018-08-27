Making the Barren Desert Bloom

כִּי-נִחַם יְהוָה צִיּוֹן, נִחַם כָּל-חָרְבֹתֶיהָ, וַיָּשֶׂם מִדְבָּרָהּ כְּעֵדֶן, וְעַרְבָתָהּ כְּגַן-יְהוָה; שָׂשׂוֹן וְשִׂמְחָה יִמָּצֵא בָהּ, תּוֹדָה וְקוֹל זִמְרָה

Truly Hashem has comforted Tzion, comforted all her ruins; He has made her wilderness like Eden, her desert like the Garden of Hashem. Gladness and joy shall abide there, thanksgiving and the sound of music. (Isaiah 51:3)

kee ni-KHAM a-do-NAI tzi-YON ni-KHAM kol kho-r’-vo-TE-ha va-YA-sem mid-ba-RAH k’-AY-den v’-ar-va-TAH k’-gan a-do-NAI sa-SON v’-sim-KHA yi-ma-TZAY VAH to-DA v’-KOL zim-RAH

The geography of Israel contributes to its spiritual nature. God communicated to His people in the desert and the prophets of Israel promised a time when the barren desert would blossom and flourish. While under foreign occupation, Israel resembled an abandoned wasteland, but under Jewish sovereignty it has miraculously come to life.