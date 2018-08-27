MSNBC Lets Guest Perpetuate False Trump Tower Story

In an interview on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D.-Calif.) retold a debunked CNN story.

But Wallace did not correct the record. Swalwell said that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has information that President Trump knew beforehand about the June Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.

This information comes from a CNN report from July that has since been debunked. Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, corrected the record Wednesday. Davis explained the correction in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians beforehand or even after?” Cooper asked Davis.

“No, he does not,” Davis said.

See the full MSNBC interview here: Youtube

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media