“For the upright will inhabit the earth, The blameless will remain in it” PROVERBS 2:21 (The Israel Bible™)

The word eretz, translated here as ‘earth,’ also means ‘land.’ According to Jewish tradition, this is a reference to the Land of Israel. In this verse, King Shlomo (Solomon) reminds us of Hashem’s (God’s) promise to the Israelites in the desert, that if they walk in His ways, they will remain in the land which He has given them (see Deuteronomy 4:1). The Land of Israel is promised to those who remain steadfast in their commitment to God’s words, not only in deed, but also in thought.