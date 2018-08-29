People of Israel, Light Unto the Nations

.אֲנִי יְהוָה קְרָאתִיךָ בְצֶדֶק, וְאַחְזֵק בְּיָדֶךָ; וְאֶצָּרְךָ, וְאֶתֶּנְךָ לִבְרִית עָם–לְאוֹר גּוֹיִם

I Hashem, in My grace, have summoned you, and I have grasped you by the hand. I created you, and appointed you a covenant people, a light of nations.

a-NEE a-do-NAI k’-ra-TEE-kha v’-TZE-dek v’-akh-ZAYK b’-ya-DE-kha v’-e-tzor-KHA v’-e-ten-KHA liv-REET AM l’-OR go-YIM

This verse captures the mission statement of the People of Israel, to be a “light of nations.” Yeshayahu calls on the Jewish nation to ignite the world with righteousness. The establishment of the State of Israel enables the People of Israel to carry out this Biblical mandate through its democratic government housed in the Knesset in Jerusalem.