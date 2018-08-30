.וַיְבִאֵנוּ, אֶל-הַמָּקוֹם הַזֶּה; וַיִּתֶּן-לָנוּ אֶת-הָאָרֶץ הַזֹּאת, אֶרֶץ זָבַת חָלָב וּדְבָשׁ

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey. (Deuteronomy 26:9)

ai-vi-AY-nu el ha-ma-KOM ha-ZEH va-yi-ten LA-nu et ha-A-retz ha-ZOT E-retz za-VAT kha-LAV ud-VASH

In the Bible, Eretz Yisrael is described as a land flowing with milk and honey. In a literal sense, this refers to goat’s milk and date honey. On a metaphorical level, milk is a nutritional necessity, whereas honey is a savory delicacy. Hashem promises that the Land of Israel will not only sustain His nation with the basic essentials for survival, but He will bless the Land with sweetness and prosperity.