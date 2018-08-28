“Bless Hashem, all His works, through the length and breadth of His realm; bless Hashem, O my soul” PSALMS 103:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 103 consists purely of praises for Hashem (God), without any plea or supplication. While it speaks about Hashem, it does not address Him directly. The psalmist speaks of God as the healer, redeemer, forgiver and sustainer. Man is a fleeting organism, withering like the flower of the field, but Hashem’s loving kindness is eternal. All these attributes of God induce a feeling of closeness with Him expressed in one Hebrew word which repeats four times at the end of the psalm: baruch (blessed). The psalm begins with a double blessing of David’s soul to God, and concludes with the blessing of his soul, conveying a sense of deep intimacy with his creator.