“Thus said Hashem: I set this Yerushalayim in the midst of nations, with countries round about her” EZEKIEL 5:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem (God) tells Yechezkel (Ezekiel) that He has set Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) at the center of the world, with the rest of the countries around it. In medieval times, Yerushalayim was literally thought of as the center of the world, and maps were drawn to reflect that understanding. Yerushalayim remains the religious and spiritual center of the world as it says in Isaiah 2:3 “For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, the word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.” Indeed the major monotheistic religions of the world consider Yerushalayim to be their holy city!